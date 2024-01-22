The Second Half of Invincible Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Invincible left fans hanging, with Season 2 being split into two parts, but it appears they won’t have to wait much longer for the second half as Prime Video has announced that the show will return on March 14th.

Recommended Videos

In the second half of Season 2, I’m sure Mark goes back to college, reads his father’s books, and has nothing eventful happen to him or his family… pic.twitter.com/14EwBXXv8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2024

Invincible aired the first four episodes of its second season in November of last year, ending on November 24 with “It’s Been a While,” which featured some big familial ramifications for increasingly blood-soaked Mark as he tried to save an alien species. With Mark/Invincible still in college and things spiraling increasingly out of control in the ultra-violent world he lives in, things are clearly not going to be fine. The teaser trailer for the second half of the season literally has everything on fire and covered in blood, which doesn’t sound good for Mark, who is trying not to become his father.

Invincible is a smash hit for Prime Video, helping cement the streamer as a kind of counter-superhero content generator when you consider both The Boys and Gen V, though Invincible is not connected to either of those shows. Regardless, the second half of the second season will feature four more episodes for a total of eight in this sophomore outing.

Related: What Are Viltrumites Weak to in Invincible?

The show stars the likes of Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Grey DeLisle (Shrinking Rae), Chris Diamantopoulos (Doc Seismic), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman) Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Ross Marquand (Immortal), Khary Payton (Black Samson), Zachary Quinto (Rudy Connors), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler Twins), and Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien).

Once Season 2 is done, there is plenty more Invincible coming, as the show/comic’s creator Robert Kirkman has promised spin-offs and more seasons.

Invincible Season 2’s second half will premiere on March 14th on Prime Video, with episodes dropping weekly after that.