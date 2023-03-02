Developer Fool’s Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios have unveiled a first look at The Thaumaturge gameplay that gives fans a good look at how its demonic-yet-vibrant take on Warsaw will switch between exploration and combat. Although the visuals seem most impressive during the top-down moments, quick cuts of the project’s turn-based combat tease some surprisingly cinematic action. At only one minute long, the footage doesn’t show much, but what it does show is promising.

If you were sold on The Thaumaturge when it was revealed earlier this week, then you’ll be happy to see that its dense atmosphere and historical foundation remain intact in its gameplay debut. You can watch it for yourself in the video below.

If you missed out on the reveal of The Thaumaturge, developer Fool’s Theory is also making the remake of The Witcher, and publisher 11 Bit Studios developed Frostpunk. Set in the well-documented 1905 Warsaw, players of this new game will enter a crushing isometric world with turn-based combat and powerful demons. You are a Thaumaturge, a powerful person who can see and tame demons known as Salutors. It’s with these creatures that they will be able to manipulate and battle those around them, as only glimpsed in the video today.

Yes, today’s The Thaumaturge gameplay doesn’t show much, but what it does show maintains the feel of the debut earlier this week. The Thaumaturge will come to PC at an unspecified point in the future.