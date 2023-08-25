The Time I Have Left Gives Off Parasite Eve Vibes in New Gameplay Trailer

The debut gameplay trailer for The Time I Have Left has arrived, and it looks remarkably distinct. In case you haven’t come across it before, the game is billed as an ‘escape adventure RPG’ and has you playing as Aline, a woman marked to die in six hours. You have to guide her to escape the haunting confines of Colony 7 in that time, while battling grotesque enemies and other beings on the way out.

Its reveal trailer last year showed off some snippets of Aline running through various areas of Colony 7, and the new trailer expands on that. There’s more exploration to witness, as well as some first glimpses at how you’ll scan locations for narrative clues and the combat. While the game features turn-based battles, they will incorporate active elements such as timing your movements to dodge enemy attacks or maximize the effectiveness of your skills. The new gameplay trailer for The Time I Have Left also hints at how willpower will be a core pillar of the combat, but the exact influence of that isn’t clear.

Maybe the most compelling thing of all though is the art style. The game has a unique aesthetic thanks to its bold use of colors (or lack thereof). Check it out for yourself:

Although much is made of the six-hour limit, that doesn’t necessarily play out in real time. The developers note that the game is level-based, and each level will adjust the timer to match what’s happening in the story — as long as you don’t run out of time.

The Time I Have Left is the first game from GROUND Game Atelier, a Spanish studio. It is currently planned to launch on PC at some point next year.