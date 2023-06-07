The Weirdest Street Fighter 6 Custom Characters

Like dozens of other games, Street Fighter 6 lets you create your own characters. But unlike some other titles, SF6’s character creator lets you stretch things, literally, sometimes. You can create a character who looks to be half-giraffe, half Popeye the Sailor Man. With those shenanigans in mind, I’ve rounded up the weirdest and most eye-catching Street Fighter 6 custom characters.

The Strangest Street Fighter 6 Creations

What’s particularly fulfilling about creating a curious-looking Street Fighter 6 character is that even if you don’t fight anyone as your avatar, you can wander around the Battle Hub as that character.

I’ve seen posts from a few people moaning that there isn’t an option to block other people’s creations and it cracks me up every time. So, for your edification and inspiration, here are the strangest characters I’ve seen.

1:

The character on the right answers that all important question: what would Danny Trejo look like if they always skipped leg day and were really into Sailor Moon?

Credit/Spotted by: FightStick Art

2:

I ran into this moustachioed wonder while roaming the Battle Hub and felt immediately shamed for my boring, boring eyes and underwhelming haircut.

Credit: JYukkuri

3:

Street Fighter 6 Character Customization goes kinda hard pic.twitter.com/P1EuZBXQDF — 🌟 Zenith Star 🌟| Manga Vtuber (@ZenithDisaStar) June 4, 2023

We don’t remember Daisy Duck looking quite like this but there were a lot of odd things about that whole Steamboat Willie era.

Credit: Zenith Star

4:

The character creation system for Street Fighter 6 is lit. pic.twitter.com/VLFpxn2Q9q — T-Shirted Historian (@thetshirtedone) June 3, 2023

We’ll let this one speak for itself.

Credit: T-Shirted Historian

5:

It takes a lot to pull off a beard like this but this fighter absolutely nails it.

Credit: Deion

6:

What do you guys think of my Street Fighter 6 character His name is Liam Chestman pic.twitter.com/FwuVs8KvJV — Oddy (@Oddyisodd) June 1, 2023

I can see why Oddy named their creation Liam Chestman, but it’s sorely overlooking the power of That Ass.

Credit: Oddy

7:

I asked my Fiancée to make my character for Street Fighter 6 story mode. She named her "Miku but bad" pic.twitter.com/s7e2L4mLcI — Actual Lizard (@ActualLizardYT) June 2, 2023

I’m not sure what kind of wizardry’s going on here, but the hair of this creation, dubbed “Miku but bad” obscures the character’s already tiny, tiny head. I feel like I should set them up with Pinhead from Puppet Master.

Credit: Actual Lizard’s fiancée.

8:

We’ve gone from odd to horrifyingly eerie with this creation. You can just imagine this guy peering in your window, with his pure-white mask and his strangely elongated body. Sleep well.

Credit: JMorgan

9:

Ever wonder what happened to that long-necked Jedi from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace? Going by this avatar he stumbled across The Mask and manifested a ‘tache. But would you want to try and stop this guy?

Credit: Italian Man

Those are the weirdest Street Fighter 6 custom characters I’ve come across, though with more players joining the fray over time, you can expect things to get even weirder. If you need help with the game, check out our Street Fighter 6 guides and coverage.