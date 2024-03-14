WWE 2K24’s create-a-wrestler system doesn’t just let you make your own brawlers; you can also share them online with the rest of the world. This has led to some wild creations. So get the brain-bleach ready because I’m rounding up the weirdest WWE 2K24 community CAWS.

The Strangest CAWS in WWE 2K24

It used to be that if you wanted to create and share a wrestler in a WWE game, you’d have to write down the various components you used and post them on GameFAQs. No longer. With WWE 2K24 you can hop online and browse from thousands of fan-created wrestlers. Some of these wrestlers, while they’ve taken talent to make, are strange enough to have the most hardened wrestling fan doing a double take.

Patrick Star (by ThatPigeon)

SpongeBob Squarepants’ best pal steps into the ring with this creation. Or maybe it’s his unsettling secret brother because the mask on this CAW gives Patrick a deeply disturbing air. I’m not sure if I want to know what’s beneath that face.

Cat (by MassiveCyborgSaysSo)

Meet cat! Just… a cat. I had to double check that there wasn’t some cat-headed wrestler I’d missed out on, but no. That said, the WWE did indulge in a bit of photoshop, which could have been the inspiration for this CAW.

NES Jason Voorhees (by Cerastes)

Why settle for Jason Voorhees (there’s a regular Jason CAW as well) when you can have NES Jason! Based on the bizarre 8-bit Friday the 13th game, this slasher has shown off his boxing chops, so it’s only fair he gives wrestling a try.

Elmo (by Chameleo)

I don’t care what he says, I am not ticking this Elmo. His mask is just as uncanny as Patrick Star’s, but the abs take things to a whole new level.

Wednesday Addams (by RandyGlimmerSix)

If you’ve watched Netflix’s Wednesday series, you’ll know that Wednesday Addams’s sport of choice is fencing. That said, I can absolutely imagine her knocking someone unconscious with a steel chair.

Rick Sanchez (by ChairMessiahSaysSo)

On the one hand, it’s good to see that this Rick Sanchez, from Rick and Morty, isn’t just some guy in a mask. That said, the face paint almost makes it more unsettling than Patrick, Elmo, and company.

Batfink (by LuchaArtist)

“My wings are like a shield of steel!” Nothing? I don’t blame you, cartoon character Batfink (a superpowered bat) isn’t as well-known as, say, Daffy Duck and company. But this Batfink CAW has such huge Amazon costume vibes I couldn’t not include it.

Snorlax (by RandyGlimmerSix)

Finally, we have Snorlax. Think those big Snorlax plushies are scary? Think again. This Big Show-sized Snorlax is enough to give anyone nightmares. Just picture that blank, indifferent expression as he leaps onto your from the turnbuckle. I’m never sleeping again.

And those are the weirdest WWE 2K24 community CAWS. You can find and download these CAWS by putting the character name into the hashtag field of WWE 2K24’s search. Some of these require you to first unlock costume parts before you can use them but when you’re watching Wednesday Addams beat seven bells out of Elmo, you’ll know it’s all been worth it.