The Wheel of Time Season 2 Finally Lands First Trailer

It feels like we’ve been talking about season 2 of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time for forever. It was announced almost immediately after the first season finished filming in 2021 and then steadily dripped with info as its launch was delayed by the pandemic, having meant to drop last summer. However, The Wheel of Time season 2 is finally almost here, and we have a full trailer to prove it.

While the first season wasn’t quite the next coming of Game of Thrones, it definitely delivered on its fantasy promises and gave Amazon a nice little success before The Lord of the Rings came storming onto the scene. Now, the second season looks to pick up where the first left off and hopefully bring in a new audience who sees the streamer as a go-to for fantasy. This season shows a new battle begin against the Dark One as our heroes are separated across the world. We see Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins) fighting with both evil and temptation as the wheel continues to spin and the cliffhanger ending of the first season begins to unfold. There’s also plenty of new and old cast joining this season with the rest of the cast including Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

For those who have read the novels, the trailer may look familiar as this season is based on the second book, The Great Hunt, with aspects of the third book being pulled in as well. This is in line with the first season, which adapted the first book but pulled in some things from later books as well. We will probably be seeing the plot of the third book pretty soon anyway as a third season of the show has already been announced.

The Wheel of Time season 2 will debut on Amazon on September 1.