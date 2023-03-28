Like a far-fetched alien / government conspiracy, it seems that The X-Files will never die. This time, however, it’s not a return of Mulder and Scully but what appears to be an entire reboot of The X-Files led by none other than Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

This information is not entirely official as it doesn’t come from a formal announcement but from X-Files creator Chris Carter, who just casually let it slip that one of the biggest directors working right now is going to “remount” the show and take it in new directions. He spilled this during an interview an interview with CBC’s On the Coast (via Bloody Disgusting), which is not your usual outlet for dropping major ’90s franchise bombshells.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory,” Carter said and then didn’t explain anything more at all as if this were just some bit of information that wouldn’t blow up the internet.

There is no other information out there at all about this, but diversifying the cast of X-Files shouldn’t be all that challenging considering the series was basically a bunch of white people in ill-fitting suits looking at other white people in ill-fitting suits until aliens came and abducted them. Still, a diversified reboot could succeed where the 2016 season of The X-Files pretty much failed: rekindling a passion for the series. There is also the possibility that Carter is discussing the animated comedy series The X-Files: Albuquerque, but that series is theoretically well into development and why Coogler would be brought in for it makes little sense. It also wouldn’t be considered a remounting of the series at all.

What then will this possible new series be if it turns out to be anything? It sounds like a full update of the franchise to bring it into modern times and finally leave behind Mulder and Scully for a new generation of conspiracy theorists and believers of the truth being out there. Then again, maybe this isn’t the truth at all, and Carter was just spitballing something that came up during a discussion with Coogler.