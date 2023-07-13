TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock Reveals Survival Mode

Last month, we received word Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge would be getting DLC entitled Dimension Shellshock. The expansion adds samurai bunny Usagi Yojimbo to the game, as well as a new game mode. Now, we know the extra option in Dimension Shellshock is a Survival Mode, thanks to a fancy trailer from publisher Dotemu. It will feature over 100 combat challenges and can be played either alone or with friends.

Check out the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC trailer and Survival Mode below:

There is also a more in-depth trailer from PlayStation Underground that is 11 minutes long, along with even more information on PlayStation.Blog.

This is a great way to breathe new life into the game. Plus, the alternate color schemes look great on the characters, especially the black jumpsuit April.

In short, the Survival Mode will have players collecting crystals as they jump through various, unique dimensions. You can level up and increase your strength as you play, and when you die, you can use the crystals to unlock new lives, power bars, something called Radical Mode, and extra hit points. Gamers will also get the ability to skip dimensions, as well as unlock extra colors for their characters, including 8-bit costumes! In addition, there are canisters of ooze you can nab, which grant special perks. One of them is Boss Mutations, which allows you to transform into Bebop, Rocksteady, or Shredder for a few rounds. Finally, I can play as the bad guys!

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock and its Survival Mode will launch later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. Between this and the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, it seems Dotemu knows what makes a good survival mode.