Toilet Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: May 24, 2024 06:18 am

Updated May 24, 2024

Searched for new codes!

Engage in tactical combat (place down turrets and wait) as you fight to save Earth from the toilets’ threats of destruction. Oh, humanity, how will you stop the invasion? With Toilet Tower Defense codes, of course!

Toilet Tower Defense Codes List

Active Toilet Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no active Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Expired Toilet Tower Defense Codes

  • CameraHeli
  • AutoSkip
  • SummonFix
  • SpeakerUpgrade
  • SecretAgent
  • Parasites
  • PlzMythic
  • NewGifts
  • CoolScientist

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Tower Defense

Toilet Tower Defense Trade Lobby
Screenshot by The Escapist

As of right now, there is no code redemption system in Toilet Tower Defense. It was removed in August 2023 and replaced with the trading system. There are currently no plans to bring it back. However, you have other ways of getting free rewards, such as participating in events and trading with other players.

If you’re on the hunt for codes for similar Roblox titles, check out our articles on Toilet Verse Tower Defense codes and Ultra Toilet Fight codes, and grab those free rewards while you still can!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.