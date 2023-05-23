Total War: Pharaoh Launches in October, Set in Ancient Egypt

Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly have announced Total War: Pharaoh for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and it is available to preorder now ahead of a launch in October 2023. It takes Total War to Ancient Egypt “at the zenith of its power.” There are three bizarrely priced versions of the game, including a $59.99 standard release, a $72.87 Deluxe Edition that adds a digital soundtrack and “Faction Pack DLC 1,” and a $91.46 Dynasty Edition that includes the digital soundtrack, three separate Faction Packs, and “Campaign Pack DLC.” Further details of the DLC haven’t been provided yet.

The Total War: Pharaoh announcement trailer contains a cool cinematic sequence that showcases absolutely nothing whatsoever about the gameplay. Nonetheless, you can expect “dynamic real-time battles and incredible turn-based empire management,” where heavy rain, sandstorms, and sudden fires might literally turn the tide of battle. There is a choice of eight Faction Leaders to become Pharaoh, “Great King of the Hittites,” and you will have a diplomacy at your disposal if you don’t want to just slaughter everyone.

One more cool thing Pharaoh will be offering is a new Campaign Customization feature:

Determine how you play with an extended range of campaign customisation options, such as random starting positions for all factions, detailed resource settings, the ability to toy with natural disasters and much more. With an abundance of options, stack the odds against yourself for an added challenge or become an unmatched power to breeze your way to victory.

If you preorder Total War: Pharaoh, you will get an Avatar of the Gods Cosmetic Pack, Heart of the Shardana Cosmetic Pack, and an early access weekend for a date to be announced.