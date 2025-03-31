Monopoly GO Free Dice Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tower Blitz promo art
Image via Hexagon Development Community
Category:
Video Essay
Codes

Tower Blitz Codes (March 2025)

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 31, 2025 04:42 am

Updated: March 31, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Remember when tower defense games were all about war and strategy instead of just being Goku’s magical vacation on the Grand Line? I don’t either, but I’m sure it was epic. Tower Blitz is a great, classic title for those who prefer soldiers and tanks over Narutos and Sukunas.

Tower Blitz codes can make this experience even more fun by giving out free Tokens you can use to purchase new units and crates. You can even get some limited skins to decorate your units and blitzkrieg your enemies in style! After you do so, check out the Tower Defense Simulator Codes to get even more freebies in a similar game.

Follow this article to get updates

All Tower Blitz Codes List

Working Tower Blitz Codes 

  • 4thanniversaryblitz: Use for a Demolitionist Classic Skin (New)
  • returnoftheking: Use for x400 Tokens (New)

Expired Tower Blitz Codes 

  • businessfixes
  • dreamfromfortnite
  • odeOfAutumn
  • 150k likes
  • shutdownEvent
  • kugelblitz
  • 100k
  • ITSTHEWEEKEND
  • boboblitz
  • EASTER2023

Related: Tower Defense X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Blitz

Redeeming codes for Tower Blitz is simple, as shown below:

How to redeem Tower Blitz codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Tower Blitz on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the Code Here text box.
  4. Press Use to claim freebies.

How to Get More Tower Blitz Codes

The game has many related social media accounts that are hard to keep track of. That’s why we recommend bookmarking this article as the most convenient way to get the upcoming Tower Blitz codes. If you still prefer doing your research and getting updates from the official sources, dive into the following links:

Why Are My Tower Blitz Codes Not Working?

If you’re struggling to redeem a Tower Blitz code, try double-checking if your spelling is correct. Since these codes tend to get complex, copying and pasting them is the safest approach. It’s also possible for the rewards to expire, so try to claim them as soon as possible!

What Is Tower Blitz?

Tower Blitz is a Roblox tower defense game where your goal is to protect the world from belligerent alien invaders. The experience follows the standard strategy genre formula, allowing you to unlock and upgrade your units using in-game currency or resources to protect the home base from enemies. To clear out the most challenging maps, you’ll need to build a formidable army and cooperate with fellow players.

You can also take a look at our World Tower Defense Codes and Fruit Tower Defense Codes lists to claim more freebies in other fun strategy games.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content