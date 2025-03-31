Tower Blitz Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 31, 2025 Added new codes!

Remember when tower defense games were all about war and strategy instead of just being Goku’s magical vacation on the Grand Line? I don’t either, but I’m sure it was epic. Tower Blitz is a great, classic title for those who prefer soldiers and tanks over Narutos and Sukunas.

Tower Blitz codes can make this experience even more fun by giving out free Tokens you can use to purchase new units and crates. You can even get some limited skins to decorate your units and blitzkrieg your enemies in style! After you do so, check out the Tower Defense Simulator Codes to get even more freebies in a similar game.

All Tower Blitz Codes List

Working Tower Blitz Codes

4thanniversaryblitz : Use for a Demolitionist Classic Skin (New)

: Use for a Demolitionist Classic Skin returnoftheking: Use for x400 Tokens (New)

Expired Tower Blitz Codes

businessfixes

dreamfromfortnite

odeOfAutumn

150k likes

shutdownEvent

kugelblitz

100k

ITSTHEWEEKEND

boboblitz

EASTER2023

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Blitz

Redeeming codes for Tower Blitz is simple, as shown below:

Run Tower Blitz on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the Code Here text box. Press Use to claim freebies.

How to Get More Tower Blitz Codes

The game has many related social media accounts that are hard to keep track of. That’s why we recommend bookmarking this article as the most convenient way to get the upcoming Tower Blitz codes. If you still prefer doing your research and getting updates from the official sources, dive into the following links:

Why Are My Tower Blitz Codes Not Working?

If you’re struggling to redeem a Tower Blitz code, try double-checking if your spelling is correct. Since these codes tend to get complex, copying and pasting them is the safest approach. It’s also possible for the rewards to expire, so try to claim them as soon as possible!

What Is Tower Blitz?

Tower Blitz is a Roblox tower defense game where your goal is to protect the world from belligerent alien invaders. The experience follows the standard strategy genre formula, allowing you to unlock and upgrade your units using in-game currency or resources to protect the home base from enemies. To clear out the most challenging maps, you’ll need to build a formidable army and cooperate with fellow players.

