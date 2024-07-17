Tower of God Chapter 632 Release Date Confirmed

The wait for new chapters of Tower of God is never an easy one, and that holds true for the release of Chapter 632. But fortunately, fans shouldn’t need to wait much longer until they get a conclusion for the latest cliffhanger. Find out when the next chapter will be released.

When Is Tower of God Chapter 632 Coming Out?

Chapter 632 of Tower of God should arrive on July 22nd, 2024 if nothing goes wrong. This is on time with the manhwa’s regular weekly release schedule, as the latest chapters have all been regularly released throughout the last few weeks without delay. As for the exact timers, it may vary according to the region where you’re living, but here’s when the chapter should be out:

PT – 7:00 AM

CT – 9:00 AM

ET – 10:00 AM

The new chapter should be up by then, assuming there are no last-minute changes. But as far as we know, there haven’t been any of the kind during the last few days, so we can assume that it won’t be different this time.

Where to Read Tower of God

If you’re looking for somewhere to follow the latest releases officially, Webtoons.com has your back. You can find all the latest chapters of this and many other series available here, including the most recent ones as soon as they’re made available. However, you’ll need to download the mobile app to be able to read these ones, as the website doesn’t give you full access to these.

They will eventually be available on the website, with a new one being added whenever a new chapter is released. This shouldn’t be a problem if you’re just starting the series, as you’ll probably take a good while to catch up. But if you’re only here for chapter 632 of Tower of God, the app is the way to go. If you’re also interested in the anime, find out when its next episode’s coming out.

