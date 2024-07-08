The latest season of anime is here, and it features some heavy hitters, including Tower of God‘s second season. However, while Episode 1 of Season 2 is already out, the English dub is nowhere to be found. So, is there a Tower of God Season 2 dub release date?

When Will the Tower of God Season 2 Dub Come Out?

Oftentimes, the dub of a new season of anime trails pretty far behind the original, such as with Demon Slayer, which basically waited until Season 4 was over to release its English dub. That may not be the case for Tower of God, however, despite the fact that the dub does not currently have a release date.

Crunchyroll, which is where Tower of God streams in the U.S., announced the dub as part of its Summer 2024 slate. That means the platform expects it to release before tempatures start to cool down.

Tower of God Season 2 Dub Cast

When the dub does finally release, it’s going to be full of actors ready to continue their characters’ adventures from Season 1. Here are some of the voice actors expected to be part of the anime’s Season 2 English dub cast:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Baam

Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel

Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes

Matthew David Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser

Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad

Jeannie Tirado as Endorsi Jahad

Nicolas Roye as Hatz

Kira Buckland as Ha-Yuri Jahad

Scott Whyte as Shibisu

Kyle McCarley as Evan Erdoch

And that’s whether the Tower of God Season 2 dub has a release date.

Tower of God is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

