That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date Confirmed

You’re here because you want the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 15 release date. Who doesn’t? After all, among the many isekai out there, do any of them really come close to the rollercoaster ride that Rimuru is on?

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 15 release date is July 12th. It’ll hit your friendly neighborhood streaming service at 8:30 am PT/ 11:30 am ET, which you can watch the whole thing before lunch and spend the rest of your day riding the high that’s sure to come from it. The season itself has been a real oddity, with it flitting between slice-of-life and giant world-ending conspiracies with an unsettling level of comfort. Who knows what version of the show we’ll be getting this week?

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 14?

Last time on Dragon Ball Slime, we saw Rimuru and Co. finish off the labyrinth part of the “Rimuru gets into game design” plan that started a couple of episodes ago. The whole process has been fascinating to watch, and it also makes us wish someone would make a dungeon crawler set in the Slime universe so we could fight our way through the traps and monsters for loot.

The crux of the labyrinth, as it turns out, is actually Veldora. A few episodes ago, Veldora was complaining because he had to keep his magicules in, and it was tiring him out and making him grumpy. So, to both give him some relief and fill the dungeon with mobs, Rimuru and Ramiris decided to plonk Veldora at the bottom of the dungeon that’s guarding Ramiris’ home.

This not only allows Veldora to serve as an intense final boss and one that basically nobody can beat, but his magicules will cause monsters to spawn. Better yet, because the magicules will be denser the closer they are to Veldora, the levels closest to him will have the strongest monsters. That’s right, Rimuru came up with difficulty-scaling all on his own, and now Veldora also has somewhere new to live, complete with his own massive manga library and a big old area to be all scary and stuff. He’s living his best life.

And that’s the confirmed release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 15.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

