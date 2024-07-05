That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 14, Release Date Confirmed

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s release date is essential information for anybody following along with the Great Rimuru’s adventures. Here’s the release date for Season 3, episode 14 of That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 episode 14 release date is July 5th, with the episode airing at 8:30 am PT and 11:30 am ET. That means you’ve not got long to wait until you can feast your eyes on what’s going to happen. With so many people heading towards Tempest right now, with all the machinations in the shadows behind all of the different countries and bigwigs, it’s guaranteed to be a great episode.

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 13?

The last episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime kicked off with us seeing the Dwarven king and his close allies discussing Rimuru and his ascent to power, and trying to figure out if he’s a threat. Thankfully, we know that Rimuru and the Dwarven king go way back, and so does he, so he’s not worried at all despite Rimuru’s potential for power.

The rest of the episode mostly focused on the Elven queen trying to talk her way into going to Tempest, primarily because she’s curious and wants sweets, but trying to pass it off as being essential for diplomatic reasons. The poor dude she’s explaining that too tried to avoid the topic because she seemed like a lot. Maybe he’s just old and grumpy, but we’ll probably find out in the next episode.

There’s also a fair focus on the tiny Demon Lord Ramiris, voiced by Jad Saxton, who’s bored of trying to exist in her current labyrinth and wants to set up shop in Tempest. Despite how terrible of an idea that seems, it ends up being pretty useful to all involved, especially when Rimuru finds out just how potent her ability to teleport things is. It seems like everyone ends up happy in this episode, which is always a good thing, but that also makes it more likely that we’re heading towards another great disaster in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 14.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is available to watch now.

