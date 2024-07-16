Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Tower of God season 2 episode 3 release date, then you’re in the right place. That’s because we’re weebs with calendars, and nothing is more powerful than the fusion of anime and organization. Well, maybe that and also lots of money.

Recommended Videos

The Tower of God season 2 episode 3 release date is going to be July 21st. After an incredibly strong and fairly mysterious first season, the second season is already delivering on its premise incredibly well. We’re very excited to see how everything plays out because we’re pretty confident that this is going to be one of the best anime of the year at this rate.

What Happens In Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 2?

Tower of God season 2 episode 2 kicks off with Ja Wangnan, probably Bam, and the rest of the group all chilling after their first test. The next group comes through after their test and include a mix of interesting characters, including a few that Ja Wangnan already knows. One of these is also the load shark that was hunting Ja Wangnan, which probably isn’t good news.

After an exchange, we meet Proctor Love, the next examiner. The test is simple, and is about physical strengthening. It doesn’t go well for Ja Wangnan, who almost immediately ends up 10th when only eight can pass. We then see that some of these people are scum, including the son of the president of the loan shark company. Not a huge shock.

It also turns out that Prince, as is his name, is actually fairly powerful, easily outranking several of the other very powerful Rankers. We then see probably Bam, but apparently Viole, go up and absolutely obliterate the test with a score that’s over 100,000 more than anyone else’s. While eight people will indeed pass, Viole actually gets to choose the people to go with them.

Ja Wangnan senses a chance, and basically shouts his way to the front, and then a few others from the first group join to ask to be taken. Despite Viole’s attempts to not choose anyone, he’s forced to do so. He also announces himself as Jue Viole Grace, and declares everyone else his enemy. Proctor Love then suggests a game, and the group goes to rest. Proctor Love then states that he’ll deal with the FUG, Viole, and that’s that.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy