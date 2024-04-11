Transformers & G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Is Officially Rolling Out

There’s some great news for all those people who loved to smash all their toys together in an epic battle back in the day. During the studio’s panel at CinemaCon 2024, Paramount revealed that the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie is finally being developed.

Recommended Videos

The idea of a few of Duke hitching a ride with Optimus Prime or Storm Shadow flying on Starscream’s back shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who watched the latest live-action installment of the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts. Anthony Ramos’ Noah is the main human character of the film, and after helping the Autobots and their allies save the planet, he goes back to his normal life. However, despite being buddies with Transformers, he still needs a day job to help pay for his brother’s medical expenses, so he interviews for a security position with a government agency, which turns out to be G.I. Joe.

Related: Understanding Michael Bay’s Transformers Films

That ending obviously sent sites like The Escapist into a frenzy, with all of them writing breakdowns that tried to map out a way for the Joes and Transformers to share the screen together. Sadly, Paramount couldn’t prove which ones were on the right track, as it didn’t have any specifics to share about the plot of the movie, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll remain in Rise of the Beasts‘ continuity. Nothing against The Rock and Shia LaBeouf – it’s just those franchises belong in the past for a myriad of reasons.

It may be a while before the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover heads to theaters, but toy fanatics can still look forward to Transformers One, the animated movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, and Laurence Fishburne, which releases later this year.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more