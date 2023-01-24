Elden Ring is certainly a celebrated game. It sold a boatload of copies, in addition to winning many awards. But what does one do when almost everyone has already played through the adventure? You get creative. One way to do so is to beat the title in record time. If you are Twitch streamer Perrikaryal, though, you may have something else on your brain. Literally. The talented gamer has devised a way to control and play Elden Ring with her mind.

Check out footage of this amazing feat below:

She is playing Elden Ring… with her brain. Twitch streamer @perrikaryal has hooked up an EEG to her brain, where different brain activity is key bound to different abilities in game I am frikin mindblown pic.twitter.com/lzquC2DdV4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2023

Here’s how it works. Perrikaryal, who has a master’s degree in psychology, uses an electroencephalogram (EEG) to measure her brain functions. She then maps specific types of brain activity to various in-game Elden Ring actions. Simple tasks, like summoning allies and casting spells, are all done without touching a controller.

Doing relatively easy functions is impressive enough, but Perrikaryal wants more. The endgame is being able to control and play the entirety of Elden Ring with her mind, but that will take a lot of time and training — the brain is a muscle, after all.

I am always fascinated by gamers and the way they elongate a title’s life by finding new ways to play it. Elden Ring itself is no stranger to inventive ways of conquering its challenges. Remember MissMikkaa, who defeated Malenia using a dance pad? Gamers are nothing if not resourceful.