Ubisoft Is Giving Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Away for Free

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for free.

The company’s website announced that, from Nov. 27 at 8:00AM until Dec. 6 at 8:00AM, you can claim a copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for free, which you’ll be able to play any time. The game will be specifically playable through Ubisoft Connect, which is the company’s digital distribution platform.

Released in 2015, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is primarily set in London during the 1800s, which is during the Second Industrial Revolution. The game’s protagonists, Jacob and Evie Frye, find themselves embroiled in a plot involving organized crime and, of course, the franchise’s constant big bads: the Templars.

In terms of reviews, scores for various versions of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate hover between 74 and 78, with most noting that, while it’s not exactly groundbreaking, it’s a pretty enjoyable experience. Regardless of those scores, the title was nominated for several awards the year of its release.

The Assassin’s Creed series began in 2007, with a VR game called Assassin’s Creed Nexus being the most recent installment in the franchise, and one we praised in our review. While reception to the various games has varied pretty widely in the years since the franchise started, Assassin’s Creed remains incredibly popular and is one of the best-selling series ever. There have been numerous spin-off titles and Assassin’s Creed has even made its way to the big-screen with the release of a film in 2016, which was poorly received both critically and commercially.

Generally, the franchise has used a frame narrative in which someone in the present day uses a device called the Animus to relive the memories of their ancestors. This has given the franchise a decidedly sci-fi twist, though one that fans haven’t always necessarily enjoyed, with the frame narrative often being one of the franchise’s most criticized features.