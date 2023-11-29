Ubisoft Accidentally Releases Unannounced Beyond Good & Evil Anniversary Edition Early

Fans are eagerly anticipating Beyond Good & Evil 2 after 15 years. Luckily, there will be a Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition to tide fans over, as it was announced early by mistake.

X user MauroNL was one of the first people to notice the title, due to Xbox Achievements surfacing online:

Its up on the MS Store



"Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K, 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features."https://t.co/CXayutPAd7 pic.twitter.com/beBELIpVOL — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) November 28, 2023

The game briefly appeared on the Microsoft Store, too, with the following description: “Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K, 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features.”

Related: Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Delayed Again

Developer Ubisoft itself was forced to announce the game after all this leakage. “Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit,” the statement read. “Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024!

It also mentioned an early development version went out to Ubisoft+ subscribers accidentally. “An early development version of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was recently released to some Ubisoft+ subscribers by mistake,” the developer explained. “We apologize for any confusion and want to assure our community that this version is not indicative of the final game.”

I’m glad Ubisoft addressed the error since screenshots of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition weren’t particularly impressive. It is an old game, though. I wonder how much it can be improved graphically?

Gamers can expect more news on Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition in early 2024. When it and its sequel will come out is anyone’s guess, however. It also remains to be seen if players will flock to the updated title after all the sexual harassment that occurred at Ubisoft.

If you’re interested in more Ubisoft-related articles, here’s one about whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be on Game Pass.