Unrecord Is an FPS with Freaky, Photorealistic Body-Cam Visuals

Developer and publisher Drama has published a photorealistic gameplay trailer for its first-person shooter body-cam thriller, Unrecord. Those shockingly good visuals are the clear highlight from the moment the video begins. Don’t let those almost real-looking graphics distract you, though, as its FPS gameplay and animations look similarly convincing. It’s hard to tell how much digital trickery is at play in the teeth-clenching trailer, but it’s impressive nonetheless. You can see it all unfold in the Unrecord FPS trailer below.

This is an early look at Unrecord that will surely change before release. Even with that in mind, this sneak peek lets those immersive qualities shine. Viewers will notice that the tactical FPS gunplay on display seems very VR-like, but Drama makes no mention of such functionality for the PC game. Instead, Drama says its gunplay was created with an original aiming system that allows for free and authentic aiming as well as unrestricted hand movements. Adding to Unrecord’s realism is difficulty that demands a thought-out approach to every encounter.

With an emphasis on realistic gameplay, you’d think Unrecord would have a minimalistic story, but this is not the case. In fact, Drama promises players a narrative-driven crime and thriller experience that comes with its own plot twists and tense dialogue options, elaborating: “Unrecord is a single-player FPS that tells the story of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his body camera. As you work to solve a complex case, you’ll need to use your tactical and detective skills to succeed.”

Unrecord is only set to come to PC for now. However, on the Unrecord Discord server, Drama explains that it hopes to “reach as many players as possible while providing a high-quality experience.”