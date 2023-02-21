Sony has revealed 10 more PlayStation VR2 titles on the eve of its release, including Swordsman VR, Gorn, Runner, and more. These additional games bring the PSVR 2 launch window lineup to a whopping 49 titles, offering a long list to choose from for those who buy this PlayStation 5 add-on hardware. From music experiences to straight-up hack-and-slash adventures, even the 10 titles revealed today offer a good amount of variety.

Swordsman VR might be the highlight of the titles shown, and its PSVR 2 gameplay trailer is a perfect example of why it’s worth looking into. The title says it all: This sword-fighting adventure from Sinn Studio has players take up arms against knights, samurai, pirates, and more challengers through the ages. It even has a few boss fights thrown in to spice things up as players progress with physics-based gameplay and RPG elements. See the Swordsman VR PSVR 2 trailer below.

Also on the list of new PSVR 2 titles is Gorn, a cartoonishly violent arena combat title from Broforce developer Free Lives. Additionally, PSVR 2 adopters can look forward to Truant Pixel’s very-Akira arcade motorcycle action game, Runner; Mixed Realms’ fiery demon-slaying action game, Hellsweeper VR; and Anotherway’s immersive Guitar Hero clone, Unplugged: Air Guitar. You can view the full list of new titles below:

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Gorn

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Hellsweeper VR

Ragnarock

Runner

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Sushi Ben

Swordsman VR

Unplugged: Air Guitar

The PSVR 2 boasts a pretty sizeable list of titles arriving in its launch window. The headset itself arrives for PS5 users tomorrow, February 22. Meanwhile, five more VR games coming to PSVR 2 later this year will be revealed on Thursday at the next State of Play presentation.

PSVR 2 and its Sense controllers will be available for purchase tomorrow at a price point of $549.99. Stay tuned for more information on some of the other titles Sony has in the VR pipeline.