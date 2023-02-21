The next PlayStation State of Play will premiere this Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT on Twitch and YouTube. The roughly 45-minute presentation will focus on PlayStation’s third-party partners, including a special 15-minute presentation on Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that contains “all-new gameplay details and updates.” We can also expect to see a first look at five PlayStation VR2 titles that will arrive later this year. In total, 16 new games will be featured across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PSVR 2, per the Japanese version of the announcement.

Our last look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was an especially important one, as it revealed not only the return of Rocksteady’s Batman but also confirmed that the late Kevin Conroy will voice the Caped Crusader one last time. A tremendous amount of hype had already been built up for the project considering the studio’s last major project released in 2015, with Conroy’s inclusion only adding to the excitement. With even more to come in this week’s February 2023 State of Play, Rocksteady is doing its best to prepare for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s launch on May 26.

The February State of Play will be Sony’s first of 2023, with the previous PlayStation presentation arriving last September. That showcase featured reveals for Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarok, Tekken 8, and more. If this week’s show is anything like the last, we’ll be in for a treat. At the very least, let’s hope we get to see more from Conroy’s posthumous return as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.