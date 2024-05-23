V Rising: How To Get & Farm Stone Dust

Stone dust is an essential building block for crafting items in V Rising, but it can feel like a chicken or egg scenario. Here’s how to get Stone Dust quickly in V Rising.

How to Farm Stone Dust Fast in V Rising

So, you’ve likely stumbled across the fact that to make a whetstone in V Rising, you’ll need stone dust. But it may look like the only way to get stone dust Is as a byproduct of using stone on a grinder, which requires whetstone and stone dust to build. But don’t worry; you’re not soft-locked out of crafting in the game!

Open your map and examine the areas around your map. Near the starting area, you should have hostile points of interest. By hovering over these points of interest, you can see precisely what sort of loot will drop.

The Bandit Armory, south of Dunley Farmlands, for example, will drop both whetstone and stone dust. Once you head to the bandit armory, start looting around the area. You’ll be able to get a decent amount of stone dust by simply breaking open boxes and barrels. But you can also find whetstones by defeating the bandits in the area.

Enemies will respawn in the area, meaning you can endlessly farm whetstone in the area. And once you have four whetstones, you can build a grinder, which will allow you to build stone and walls, which is essential for your castle.

As you hit the late game, you’ll find yourself with huge stacks of stone dust. But don’t toss it. Instead, build a large chest with your grinder for the stone dust, as you’ll need it once you start building scourgestones, dark silver, and spectral dust. Crafting components that will be essential when you start crafting late-game gear. On top of that, stone dust can also be used for décor, like wallpaper!

V Rising is available on Steam.

