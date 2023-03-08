V Rising players can sink their teeth into Stunlock Studios’ first major update, Secrets of Gloomrot, when it launches for free on PC this May. Information for this first of three expansions was revealed in a blog post that goes over all of its new content, features, and gameplay changes. It’s enough bloody carnage to keep vampires satisfied for hours of more gameplay, but the real pull is Gloomrot itself, a brand new area filled with experiments gone wrong. You can see how Secrets of Gloomrot fits into V Rising in the map below.

As Stunlock explains, Secrets of Gloomrot is more than just a “big patch.” It encompasses a host of fresh content, including new weapons like the Greatsword and new weapon skills. Changes to the map, enemy variety, progression, and the spell system arrive as part of the update, too, with various quality-of-life improvements, a jewel system, a new spell school, and trading posts also coming in the package. Robust castle-building mechanics are on the way as well, so V Rising Secrets of Gloomrot will kick off what is hopefully a long life of updates from Stunlock.

“This new biome will be almost the same size as Dunley Farmlands and is divided into two unique sections, Gloomrot South and Gloomrot North,” Stunlock explained. “Each area will bring a new wave of challenges, technologies, and enemies, both great and small, with plenty of space to stretch out and settle your multi-floor strongholds.”

The V Rising Secrets of Gloomrot update releases in May and is the first of three major updates. Stunlock expects update 2 to represent the full release of V Rising out of early access, while the contents of update 3 are a total mystery. Stay tuned for a more specific release date as we wait to learn more about how the team will expand its vampire action game.