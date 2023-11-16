Vacation Simulator Sells Over One Million Copies, Releasing New Update

Vacation Simulator is officially one of the best-selling VR games ever.

According to a press release provided to The Escapist, Vacation Simulator has sold over a million copies.

Speaking about the acomplishment, Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche said, “Vacation Simulator’s success makes Owlchemy the first studio to have multiple platinum VR exclusive titles. This is a monumental achievement for VR, showcasing the medium’s growth and sustainability for game developers. The success of our Simulator titles empower Owlchemy Labs to push the boundaries of VR and develop our hand-tracking technologies to drive the industry towards a mainstream revolution.”

Following this milestone, Owlchemy Labs will release updates for both Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High on Meta Quest 3. Both will receive real-time shadows and other visual upgrades.

Vacation Simulator is a sequel to Job Simulator and released in 2019. In the game, players hang out at different vacation sites and fulfill tasks given to them by bots. Both Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator are among those must-play VR games.

Owlchemy Labs’ other games include Cosmonious High, in which players crash land at an alien high school, and Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality, which lets players explore the titular scientist’s garage lab.

Vacation Simulator is available through various platforms that host VR games, including Steam.