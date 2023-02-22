Venom 3 Is in Pre-Production, Confirms Tom Hardy

Venom 3 has officially entered pre-production, according to an Instagram post shared by star Tom Hardy. The post highlights a behind-the-scenes clip from a previous Venom film. It’s a cute moment captured in the video, but more importantly, Hardy confirms that he stumbled on the old footage while working on “V3 pre prep.” It’s our first substantial update on Venom 3 since October, when series writer Kelly Marcel was announced as the director, and it means that filming could begin as early as this year if things all go according to plan.

We don’t know much about how Venom 3 will continue the story of Hardy’s Eddie Brock, except that it will reportedly be the “final chapter,” but we do have some hints for the story. After dispatching Woody Harrelson’s Carnage character in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the film teased that a live-action version of Toxin could play some sort of role in the future. Many fans are also surely hoping to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Venom 3, though an appearance is unlikely given that Eddie Brock can be seen returning to his universe in a Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits sequence.

If you couldn’t already tell, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is quite the tangled web. Hardy’s soon-to-be trilogy of films take place in a completely separate continuity from Marvel Studios’ Holland-led Spider-Man movies. Venom instead falls under the umbrella that includes properties like Morbius. Other side character films are also on the way from Sony, with Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web also receiving the standalone movie treatment soon. Donald Glover is even coming back after a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, though this time he’ll star as the Hypno-Hustler.

Venom 3 will continue to expand Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in new and unpredictable ways as pre-production continues. Stay tuned for updates as we wait for release information, a possible title update, and eventually a trailer.