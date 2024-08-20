What Is the Drum Island Arc in One Piece? Explained

The live-action One Piece series on Netflix is filming Season 2, and creator Eiichiro Oda wants everyone to know which arcs it will cover. It will kick off with Loguetown and end with Drum Island. But what is the Drum Island arc in One Piece?

One Piece’s Drum Island Arc, Explained

Drum Island is the arc immediately after Little Garden, which sees the Straw Hats battle a couple of members of Baroque Works. Continuing their journey on the Grand Line on their way to Alabasta, the crew stops on Drum Island, an island under the control of Wapol. The monarch doesn’t get along with his subjects, and it’s leading to chaos all over the island.

Of course, the Straw Hats find themselves in the middle of the conflict and look to free Drum Island from its oppressor. They find an ally in Dr. Kureha, an older woman who rides a sleigh around the island, looking to help using her strange methods. At the head of her sleigh is a reindeer-like creature named Chopper. He’s not open to making friends at first, but his passion for his home proves vital to Luffy and the rest of the crew.

It wouldn’t be fun if this article gave everything away, so it’s best to wait for Season 2 of the Netflix series to arrive or read the manga by Oda. The live-action show is sure to make some changes to the source material, after all, and it’s fun to look at how things are different from medium to medium.

And that’s what the Drum Island arc is in One Piece. If you’re looking for more, here’s why One Piece‘s most powerful character is totally overrated.

The first season of Netflix’s One Piece is streaming now.

