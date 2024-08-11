Who Is the Man With the Burn Scar in One Piece?

There are plenty of mysterious characters in One Piece, but one that was only introduced recently and is set to play a major role in its story is the man with the burn scar. If you’re wondering who this mysterious person is, here’s what we know so far.

The Man With the Burn Scar in One Piece, Explained

The man with the burn scar in One Piece is called Hinokizu, however, at this stage, his true identity is not known. Little is known about this incredibly important pirate. Rumors say that he sails around on a completely black ship, and may possess a Road Poneglyph.

While Hinokizu hasn’t yet shown up physically in the One Piece manga or anime, he has been mentioned a pair of times. The first of these is from Kid when he tells Luffy and Law that to find the one piece they’ll have to seek out the man with the burn scar first. This conversation goes down in Chapter 1056 of the manga. Later in Chapter 1081, The Blackbeard pirates share more insight into Hinokizu, however, he truly is another one of the mysteries that we’ll have to wait and see play out in One Piece.

Speculation suggests that Hinokizu has one of the Road Poneglyphs, which he may have found at Fish-Man Island. The Straw Hats won’t be able to just stroll up and befriend Hinokizu as his personality is said to be violent, and he is known to destroy all ships that venture close to him. Further rumors say he does this by creating whirlpools, but no further elaboration on this is given.

For now, Hinokizu is a mystery but as we get closer to the end of One Piece, and the Straw Hats finally get closer to the treasure expect to find out more about this mysterious pirate. Once we have more insight this article will be updated.

