One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Bounty

Bounties are important in the world of One Piece, and they are especially meaningful to the Straw Hat Crew, who take pride in their infamy and notoriety. Here are the Straw Hats ranked by their bounty.

10) Tony Tony Chopper – 1,000 Berries

At the bottom of the Straw Hats bounty rankings is Tony Tony Chopper. The walking and talking reindeer doctor was first introduced early on during the Drum Island arc. Serving as the ship’s doctor, Chopper has saved the Straw Hats numerous times, both with his knowledge of medicine and his fighting abilities. Chopper was a regular reindeer until he ate the Hito Hito no Mi Zoan Devil Fruit, which gave him human characteristics.

Chopper’s various transformations make him a valuable member of the crew, but his importance is really only known to the Straw Hats themselves. Due to his small and furry stature, the World Government sees Chopper as just a pet to the Straw Hats. Chopper is almost always underestimated, resulting in his incredibly low bounty.

9) Cat Burglar Nami – 366,000,000 Berries

Nami, the ship’s navigator, has the second-lowest ranking in the Straw Hat bounties. As one of the first to join the Straw Hat crew at the beginning of the series, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nami has a low bounty (relative to the rest of the Straw Hat Crew). However, Nami having one of the lower bounties could also be attributed to her reluctance to participate in any dangerous activities the rest of the crew likes to participate in.

It’s most likely that because Nami is a navigator first and a fighter second, her bounty remains relatively low. Still, her being a member of a crew as notorious as the Straw Hats makes her bounty— which is in the hundreds of millions—considerably high when not compared to the rest of the Straw Hat Crew. The same thing can be said about the remaining members with similar ranking bounties to Nami.

8) Soul King Brook – 383,000,000 Berries

Brook is one of the latest characters to join the Straw Hats and serves as the crew’s musician. Due to the nature of Brook’s Devil Fruit, he is also, by default, the oldest member. The Yomi Yomi no Mi brought Brook back to life after his first death, making him 90 years old at the current point of the series. Because of his age and experience, Brook already had a bounty from his time on another crew.

Joining the Straw Hats increased Brook’s notoriety, and his role in both the Whole Cake Island and the Wano Country arc undoubtedly helped increase his bounty. Brook’s encounter with Big Mom, one of the four Emperors of the Sea, no doubt helped to raise it as well. The musician had taken a key road Poneglyphs from the emperor Big Mom, bringing the Straw Hats one step closer to the titular One Piece.

7) Cyborg Franky – 394,000,000 Berries

Franky is the shipwright for the Straw Hats, and his impressive work as an inventor and dedication to the crew’s ship make him an essential member. Franky is a character that towers over the rest of the crew, with cybernetic enchantments that make him incredibly powerful. In addition to being a cyborg, Franky occasionally armors himself with a giant robot suit. This additional strength makes him a powerful member of the crew who holds his own in a fight.

Franky’s responsibility for the ship is a major reason for his bounty and can even be seen in his latest wanted poster. Hilariously, Franky isn’t featured on it; instead, it is the Thousand Sunny, a lion on this ship’s head. What’s more interesting is that Franky is lower than Usopp in bounty despite Franky being more powerful than the Straw Hats sniper.

6) God Usopp – 500,000,000 Berries

Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hats, but despite his impeccable aim and impressive trickery, his placement on this list is surprising. It could be argued that Franky and Brook pose more of a threat than Usopp, due to their strengths. Usopp had his own impressive fights early on in the series but has never fought opponents nearly as strong as the ones other members of his crew lower on his list have. Usopp has such a high bounty, mostly due to hilarious and serendipitous circumstances.

Perfect examples could be found with the Water Seven and Dressrosa arcs, which saw Usopp elevated to mythic status because of his theatrical and performative nature. In Water Seven, Usopp created the identity of Sniper King, wearing a mask and making a big deal out of his appearance. The persona got a wanted poster before Usopp did. Dressrosa saw Usopp accidentally completing the most integral step in winning the country back from Doflamingo and being hailed as a god for freeing thousands of people from years of captivity.

5) Nico Robin – 930,000,000 Berries

Nico Robin’s bounty is incredibly high not because of her raw strength but because of her intellect. She is the last surviving member of the scholars of Ohara, the island that she’s from. As a child, Robin learned archeology from the brightest minds in Ohara and how to decipher ancient text written on Poneglyphs. When the World Government discovered that Ohara was trying to learn about the void century, the Navy completely destroyed Robin’s home.

With Robin being one of the only few people in the world who knows how to decipher Poneglyphs, her bounty only continued to increase dramatically as the Straw Hats gained traction on finding more of them. With only one more road Poneglyph left for the Straw Hats to find before they know the location of the One Piece, it only makes sense that the World Government desperately wants Robin and has put such a high bounty on her head.

4) Vinsmoke Sanji – 1,032,000,000 Berries

Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hats with a secret family history that elevated his bounty and also changed his status from “wanted dead or alive” to just alive. The revelation comes late in the story of the manga, as Judge Vinsmoke is revealed to be Sanji’s father. Judge created and is in charge of Germa 66, a dangerous underworld mercenary army. Judge has other children who were genetically modified along with Sanji, making them at times invulnerable as well as having superhuman levels of strength.

Sanji’s family history and his time with the Straw Hats caused him to have an incredibly high bounty that had even surpassed Zoro’s before the events of the Wano Country arc. Moreover, Sanji has been involved in key battles throughout the series, standing alongside Luffy and Zoro to help take down some of their strongest opponents. As one of Luffy’s main fighters, it’s clear why he has one of the highest bounties in the entire crew.

3) Jinbe – 1,100,000,000 Berries

Jiinbe is the newest character to join the Straw Hat crew, and it’s been a long time coming. As helmsman for the Straw Hats, Jinbe brings his experiences as Captain of his own ship and as a former member of Fisher Tiger’s crew, one of the most infamous pirate crews responsible for challenging the highest members of the World Government, the Celestial Dragons. Jinbe put his time as part of various pirate groups behind him when he became a Warlord of the Sea for the Navy.

Jinbe relinquished the title of Warlord and met Luffy around the same time, though it would take several arcs to pass before he finally joined the Straw Hats. As a Warlord, it was already well known in the story that he boasted incredible strength and proficiency in Fish-Man Karate. Though he had just joined the Straw Hats, Jimbe joined the crew with his own reputation, which is why he has the third-highest bounty.

2) Roronoa Zoro – 1,111,000,00 Berries

As the first person to agree to join Luffy as a member of his pirate crew, Zoro becomes the Vice Captain of the Straw Hats and the main combatant for the group besides Luffy himself. On a journey to become the world’s greatest swordsman, Zoro only continues to grow in strength with each passing story arc. While Luffy deals with the main antagonists, Zoro takes down fellow vice-captains or even the main opposing threat himself if Luffy isn’t around.

The end of Wano Country would cement Zoro’s place as the strongest of Luffy’s crew. The three-style swordsman dealt a decisive blow to Kaido before taking on the emperor’s second in command, King. With these intense battles, Zoro earned his spot as the second-highest bounty on the Straw Hats. Moreover, his loyalty to Luffy and the rest of the crew and his overwhelming strength make him an indispensable member worthy of his spot on the list.

1) Monkey D. Luffy – 3,000,000,000 Berries

It would be a detriment to a pirate crew in One Piece if the Captain had a lower bounty than the rest of their shipmates. Thankfully, Monkey D. Luffy has the highest bounty of all the Straw Hats and one of the highest in the entire series. With each passing story arc, Luffy would lead the way for his crew to overcome impossible odds. Whether it was entering into the impenetrable Enies Lobby or escaping from the maximum security prison Impel Down, Luffy has continued to shock the world with his actions, which, in turn, has gotten him higher and higher bounties.

His latest bounty comes after defeating Kaido, with an even 3 billion berry price put on Luffy’s head. While it’s not the highest in the series, it is in the top 10 range, with Luffy only being below the Emperors he’s defeated and other legends in the series, such as Whitebeard, Gol D. Roger, Dracule Mihawk, and Shanks.

And that is all the Straw Hats ranked by bounty.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

