One Piece: What Episode Does Luffy Fight Kaido? Answered

One of the Emperors of the Sea in One Piece, Kaido is no pushover, and he’s found himself up against protagonist Monkey D. Luffy on several occasions, so here’s a list of the episodes in which they’ve fought.

Which Episodes Does Luffy Fight Kaido?

Luffy’s first fight with Kaido in One Piece happens in episodes 913 through 915. during episodes 913 to 915. Part of the “Wano Country Arc,” that time around Kaido drunkenly flies in his dragon form over a town that Luffy and his friends happen to be in. This leads to a fight, and Kaido thoroughly beats Luffy, taking him down with just one blow.

The two fight again in episodes 1015 to 1035 and 1051 through 1070 on top of Onigashima. THese are essentially two rounds of the same battle. These episodes often cut between the fight itself and what’s going on with the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The final time Luffy and Kaido face off in One Piece is during the Battle of Onigashima, which is episodes 1071 through 1076. It’s there that Luffy uses his Gear 5 for the first time and brings his rivalry with Kaido to a conclusion. These episodes are a lot more streamlined, focusing mostly on Luffy’s battle with Kaido.

Who Is Kaido?

Sometimes Romanized as “Kaidou,” Kaido is the Governor-General of the Beast Pirates and, for a time, an ally of Kurozumi Orochi, the shogun of Wano Country, and thus a vital part of that epic arc. He makes his base on Onigashima and is one of the Four Emperors alongside Whitebeard and Big Mom.

And those are the episodes that Luffy fights Kaido in One Piece. If you’re looking for more, here’s our complete rankings of the opening themes for One Piece. The show is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

