Viral Hit Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Coming from a hit manhwa turned webtoon, Viral Hit is finally getting the anime adaption it deserves and you won’t want to miss it. To help you to make sure that you’re up-to-date here is a look at the episode release dates and times for Viral Hit Season 1.
When Does the Viral Hit Anime Release?
The first episode of Viral Hit’s anime premiered on April 10, 2024. New episodes of the season are expected to arrive weekly throughout the rest of April and May until the season comes to an end.
Right now, it isn’t entirely clear how many episodes Viral Hit will run, but it is expected to be at least eight episodes. So you don’t miss out on any as they arrive, here is a look at the release date for the first eight episodes of Viral Hit:
|Episode Number
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|April 10
|Episode 2
|April 17
|Episode 3
|April 24
|Episode 4
|May 1
|Episode 5
|May 8
|Episode 6
|May 15
|Episode 7
|May 22
|Episode 8
|May 29
If the episode count of Viral Hit happens to be longer than eight episodes then this article will be updated to reflect that new information, but expect a new release each Wednesday until June at the very least.
What Time Do New Episodes of Viral Hit Release?
New episodes of the Viral Hit anime will arrive at 9 am PT on Wednesdays starting on April 10. This means the release of this show won’t clash with many of the other popular series currently airing in the Spring season, nor those that are set to arrive in May.
You can stream Viral Hit as episodes arrive on Crunchyroll, and if you’ve any don’t fret! You can always visit the streaming service right now to catch up.