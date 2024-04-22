Viral Hit anime of character being kicked to the head
Viral Hit Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Learn to fight.
Coming from a hit manhwa turned webtoon, Viral Hit is finally getting the anime adaption it deserves and you won’t want to miss it. To help you to make sure that you’re up-to-date here is a look at the episode release dates and times for Viral Hit Season 1.

When Does the Viral Hit Anime Release?

Viral Hit anime screenshot
The first episode of Viral Hit’s anime premiered on April 10, 2024. New episodes of the season are expected to arrive weekly throughout the rest of April and May until the season comes to an end.

Right now, it isn’t entirely clear how many episodes Viral Hit will run, but it is expected to be at least eight episodes. So you don’t miss out on any as they arrive, here is a look at the release date for the first eight episodes of Viral Hit:

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1April 10
Episode 2April 17
Episode 3April 24
Episode 4May 1
Episode 5May 8
Episode 6May 15
Episode 7May 22
Episode 8May 29

If the episode count of Viral Hit happens to be longer than eight episodes then this article will be updated to reflect that new information, but expect a new release each Wednesday until June at the very least.

What Time Do New Episodes of Viral Hit Release?

New episodes of the Viral Hit anime will arrive at 9 am PT on Wednesdays starting on April 10. This means the release of this show won’t clash with many of the other popular series currently airing in the Spring season, nor those that are set to arrive in May.

You can stream Viral Hit as episodes arrive on Crunchyroll, and if you’ve any don’t fret! You can always visit the streaming service right now to catch up.

