Should You Visit Maelstrom or Parker First in Cyberpunk 2077?

One of the first actual choices you’ll have to make in Cyberpunk 2077 is a split main mission during the early part of the game. You’ll have just met up with Dexter DeShawn, the self proclaimed most chill fixer in Night City. He’ll set out two missions for you to complete for him. In doing so you’ll provide you have what it takes and acquire what you need to take on the big money job from him. You’ll have to choose between going to speak with the client offering the big job, Evelyn Parker or heading over to “pick up” a special Militech robot from Maelstrom that Dexter had already paid for. Here’s whether you should visit Maelstrom or Parker first in Cyberpunk 2077.

Should You Visit Maelstrom or Parker in Cyberpunk 2077?

You’ll have to complete both missions eventually and you won’t be penalized or miss out on anything major by completing one before the other. I would, however, recommend going to visit the client, Evelyn Parker first. This quest simply entails meeting up with Evelyn and Judy and learning how braindances work. You’ll be able to complete this mission pretty quickly and easily. It will net you a juicy amount of XP, which will likely give you a level or so.

This is important, because the Maelstrom mission is combat-focused. While you’re technically just going there to get them to honor a deal made with their previous leader, the new leader won’t like that. One way or another you’ll be fighting your way out of there. Having the extra level to improve your character before you go in will be very beneficial, especially for the mini boss fight at the end!

The best order is to visit Parker first and then Maelstrom afterwards in Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll have more levels under your belt going in to the Maelstrom fight which will make things easier!

