Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Hutlihut Games have announced Void Crew, a co-op sci-fi adventure that aims to launch for PC via Steam sometime in 2023. It’s a thrilling space journey that was revealed with a short trailer today. Although it doesn’t feature much gameplay, there are a few clips in the video that give players a bit of a hint of what to expect. It’s got a tongue-in-cheek feel while teasing some epic space battles, and you can see it for yourself in the Void Crew reveal trailer below.

Void Crew looks like the kind of game that might thrive off of the stories players create with one another, but Hutlihut still went through the trouble of giving players at least a little bit of narrative to keep them going. Its story will see players taking on a mysterious threat to humanity known as the Hollow. You and your squad are the chosen ones who are tasked with gathering loot that will aid in your fight against this dangerous force. You can read more about its story and gameplay in the short summary from Focus below:

Embark on the most advanced spacecraft ever built, and journey into deep space on thrilling missions that you and your crew absolutely never trained for! Asteroid storms, solar flares and your buddies’ screw-ups will be the least of your worries, as hostile aliens and desperate human scavengers push your crew to the limits. Teamwork is key: pick a role and prioritize your most urgent tasks with your crew… or just wing it and try to do everything at once, as you’ll be short on reliable manpower!

Void Crew seems like the perfect console experience, but Focus and Hutlihut have yet to announce any other platforms outside of Steam. While we sadly didn’t get to see much from this swashbuckling space adventure today, it will make an appearance at PAX East from March 23-26, so let’s hope to learn more then.