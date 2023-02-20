PAX East 2023 is almost upon us. From March 23 to March 26, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will be bustling with developers and publishers showing off their new games. During PAX East 2022, we covered the event extensively. However, some big players were missing from the show that year. This is no longer the case with PAX East 2023, as Nintendo was just confirmed to have a booth on the show floor.

According to the list of exhibitors, Nintendo of America Inc will appear at booth 13055. There is no list of titles that will be on offer to demo, however.

Regardless, we can hazard a guess at what might appear at Nintendo’s booth. The big possibility is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The adventure will launch on May 12, so PAX East 2023 is the perfect spot for Nintendo to demo a bit of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay for the gaming masses. Other potential games on display would be Kirby’s Return to Dream Land and Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp.

Will other big developers and publishers appear on PAX East 2023’s website before the event occurs? It’s certainly feasible. I wouldn’t count on Sony or Microsoft to attend, though. Neither company was at PAX West 2022, after all. But with Nintendo appearing, I hope my dream of seeing Metroid Prime 4 on the floor becomes a reality.