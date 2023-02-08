The Nintendo Direct had some excellent reveals and surprises. Samba de Amigo is making its triumphant return, and Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Gamers were also hoping for a release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The original release date, after an initial delay, was supposed to be in April 2022 but was delayed due to world events. It has now been confirmed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is coming to Nintendo Switch with a new release date of April 21, 2023.

Here’s the official trailer with the release date confirmation:

Andy, Max, and Sami are yours to control throughout two separate storylines. Gamers will have to utilize many characters’ unique CO powers in order to survive, as well as be mindful of terrain altered by weather patterns. You can design your own maps and share them with buddies. There is also local and online play. Everything has been remade from the ground up by the talented developers over at WayForward.

Players were worried Advance Wars would be delayed indefinitely due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. There weren’t any updates between when it initially got put on hold and now. However, when GoldenEye 007 hit Switch Online, there was hope it would release this year. Thankfully, this has turned out to be the case.