VTuber Legend Episode Release Dates & Time

There’s multiple influencer anime series being released as part of the Summer 2024 anime season, and one of the biggest is VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream. Here’s when new episodes of this series will be released.

When Does VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Release?

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream first premiered on July 7, 2024. Episodes of the series were then released weekly throughout the Summer 2024 anime season.

There will be 12 episodes of the series in total during its first run, so here’s a look at the dates that each of them will be made available to stream.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 7 Episode 2 July 14 Episode 3 Jully 21 Episode 4 July 28 Episode 5 Aug. 4 Episode 6 Aug. 11 Episode 7 Aug. 18 Episode 8 Aug. 25 Episode 9 Sept. 1 Episode 10 Sept. 8 Episode 11 Sept. 15 Episode 12 Sept. 22

Should any of these dates change during the airing of Vtuber Legend then this table will be updated, so be sure to check back as the season progresses so that you can stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Release?

Episodes of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream air first in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Mondays, but fans in the West can check them out on Crunchyroll at 8:30 am PT on Sundays.

This time difference means there will be no delay between its release across the globe so you don’t need to stress about any spoilers. Multiple episodes of the series are available to enjoy on Crunchyroll right now.

