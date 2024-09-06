Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Shoots and Slashes Its Way to New Heights [Review]

Warhammer is a franchise that I never fully connected with growing up. Whether it was the tabletop wargame or the real-time strategy spin-offs, this series never clicked for me. Well, thanks to Space Marine 2, I finally get it.

Recommended Videos

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a violent, all-action alien slaying adventure that truly reaches the video game potential that the franchise always had. Whether you’re a Warhammer diehard, a franchise newcomer, or just someone who loves playing games with friends, Saber Interactive has crafted the ultimate game for you.

There’s nothing more rewarding than ripping through hordes of the Tyranids with friends, and this sequel offers several options to do this including the game’s campaign.

You Don’t Need to Fight Alone

Screenshot via The Escapist

Space Marine 2’s campaign mode can be completed solo or with two of your friends. The narrative told here is easy to follow even for those with no previous knowledge of the franchise. There are some interesting twists and turns, but for the most part, you’ll be completing missions that involve clearing rooms of enemies, activating switches, and slaying the occasional boss. While this might sound basic, the gameplay makes it fun regardless of whether you’re playing alone or with friends.

There’s always an abundance of weapons to find during campaign missions with little to no penalty for experimenting. You can snipe enemies at a distance with the Bolt Sniper Rifle, or get up close and personal carving through them with the Power Sword. Gunplay is easy to understand and rewarding to execute, but it’s the melee assassinations that really shine. They’re not just a cinematic masterpiece, but they’re also integral to surviving combat and setting yourself up for the next wave of enemies you encounter.

While it might get a little repetitive towards the end, the campaign for Space Marine 2 is only 10 hours long and once you’re done you’ll be adequately prepared for the game’s other modes.

Whether You’re Shooting Tyranids or Fellow Space Marines the Fun Doesn’t Stop

Players can choose the PVE mode Operations or the PVP Eternal War to keep the fight going once they’ve finished the story. Operations are basically the same mission you complete in the story but with a new setting and the ability to take your own custom Space Marine into battle.

The customization options for Space Marines go deep. You don’t just get to change the color of your armor, but across all of the classes and weapons, there are further perks that can drastically change your playstyle. For me, after leaving the campaign I felt most comfortable using the Tactical Class, but after completing Operations I realized that dropping my primary weapon for the enhanced mobility offered as an Assault best suited my style. With the experience gathered through Operations I was then able to bring this playstyle to the ultimate training ground, Eternal War, Space Marine 2’s PVP mode.

Eternal War is more fun than it has any right being. Whether it’s your simple team deathmatch-style mode or the more intricate control game modes, you’ll quickly feel like a member of a team and be forced to adjust to what your allies are doing to take down enemies and achieve victory.

While the options for class and weapon upgrades aren’t as extensive as they are in Operations, you’ll still have the ability to customize the look of your Space Marine. There are even unique looks for Space Marines that are only available by completing tasks in Eternal War, so if you’re a player that has racked up a lot of kills you can show that off.

It’s Not Perfect

There’s only one thing that can ruin these incredible firefights and that is poor performance. For this review, I played on the Xbox Series S which is the weakest of the consoles that it can be played on, and performance was a mixed bag.

Everything looks as good as you would expect from a new game, but when the screen gets filled with hordes of enemies framerate can slow to a crawl. This can be frustrating for gamers planning to play on the Xbox Series S, but I am happy to report that there have been no major issues in PVP where a drop in framerate could be the difference between winning and losing.

While Space Marine 2 is serviceable on the Series S we would advise you to play the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC versions of the game instead if possible. Again, you can play on the Series S, but for the best experience, it’s worth looking elsewhere.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Is A Home Run For Saber Interactive

There has been a decade of anticipation building for the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and it delivers, not just for fans of the franchise, but for anybody looking for a new action game.

Whether you’re with friends or alone, there’s a lot to do in Space Marine 2 and the many customization options make the experience worth diving into over and over again. It isn’t perfect, but this is one of the best co-op shooters in years and the perfect entry point for newcomers to Warhammer.

If you’re looking for one AAA title to add to your library ahead of the holiday season then we’d strongly recommend making Space Marine 2 that game.

Verdict: Recommended

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released on Sept. 9, 2024, and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

An Xbox Series S copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was provided to Escapist Magazine for review.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy