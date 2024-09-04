All Classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has many classes that allow players to head into battle with the style that suits them best. If you’re on the fence about which to play, here are all of the classes in Space Marine 2.

Every Class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

There are six key classes in Space Marine 2. While each of these has a ton of perks that can empower them in battle and allows players to customize things to suit their playstyle, here’s a general look at what the class offers, and the weapons at their disposal.

Tactical

Tactical Space Marines are perfect for mid-range combat. These warriors have access to many rifle weapons alongside a variety of perks that increase enemy visibility and bolster attack power when entering a firefight.

Primary Weapons

Auto Bolt Rife

Bolt Rifle

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Bolt Carbine

Plasma Incinerator

Melta Rifle

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Melee Weapons

Chainsword

Assault

The Assault Space Marines are the ultimate close-range warriors who forgo primary weapons, instead taking pistols and melee weapons into battle alongside the several abilities to close the distance and get within striking range of their enemies.

Primary Weapons

N/A

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Melee Weapons

Chainsword

Thunder Hammer

Power Fist

Vanguard

The Vanguard are another well-rounded set of warriors from the Space Marine army and they specialize in both ranged combat as well as close-range melee strikes. To switch between these two styles they have access to a Grapnel Launcher which can quickly turn a ranged shootout into a knife fight.

Primary Weapons

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Melta Rifle

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Melee Weapons

Combat Knife

Chainsword

Bulwark

You’ll want to have a Bulwark on your Squad in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. These important teammates don’t just have defensive shield capabilities, but they can also plant flags that will boost allies in combat.

Primary Weapons

N/A

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Plasma Pistol

Melee Weapons

Chainsword

Power Fist

Power Sword

Sniper

It’s no secret what the Sniper does. Snipers want to stay hidden as far away from their target as possible dealing devastating damage from afar. If close-range combat is necessary Snipers can use either their Bolt Pistol or Combat Knife to survive.

Primary Weapons

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Bolt Carbine

Las Fusil

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Melee Weapons

Combat Knife

Heavy

The Heavy class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has access to armor and some of the biggest weapons in the game. These incredible primary weapons have large magazines or devastating damage allowing the Heavy to walk into battle without fear while buffing their allies too.

Primary Weapons

Heavy Bolter

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Multi Melta

Secondary Weapons

Bolt Pistol

Plasma Pistol

Melee Weapons

N/A

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is now available on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

