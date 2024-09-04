All Classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has many classes that allow players to head into battle with the style that suits them best. If you’re on the fence about which to play, here are all of the classes in Space Marine 2.
Every Class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
There are six key classes in Space Marine 2. While each of these has a ton of perks that can empower them in battle and allows players to customize things to suit their playstyle, here’s a general look at what the class offers, and the weapons at their disposal.
Tactical
Tactical Space Marines are perfect for mid-range combat. These warriors have access to many rifle weapons alongside a variety of perks that increase enemy visibility and bolster attack power when entering a firefight.
Primary Weapons
- Auto Bolt Rife
- Bolt Rifle
- Heavy Bolt Rifle
- Stalker Bolt Rifle
- Bolt Carbine
- Plasma Incinerator
- Melta Rifle
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
Melee Weapons
- Chainsword
Assault
The Assault Space Marines are the ultimate close-range warriors who forgo primary weapons, instead taking pistols and melee weapons into battle alongside the several abilities to close the distance and get within striking range of their enemies.
Primary Weapons
- N/A
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
- Heavy Bolt Pistol
Melee Weapons
- Chainsword
- Thunder Hammer
- Power Fist
Vanguard
The Vanguard are another well-rounded set of warriors from the Space Marine army and they specialize in both ranged combat as well as close-range melee strikes. To switch between these two styles they have access to a Grapnel Launcher which can quickly turn a ranged shootout into a knife fight.
Primary Weapons
- Instigator Bolt Carbine
- Occulus Bolt Carbine
- Melta Rifle
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
Melee Weapons
- Combat Knife
- Chainsword
Bulwark
You’ll want to have a Bulwark on your Squad in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. These important teammates don’t just have defensive shield capabilities, but they can also plant flags that will boost allies in combat.
Primary Weapons
- N/A
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
- Plasma Pistol
Melee Weapons
- Chainsword
- Power Fist
- Power Sword
Sniper
It’s no secret what the Sniper does. Snipers want to stay hidden as far away from their target as possible dealing devastating damage from afar. If close-range combat is necessary Snipers can use either their Bolt Pistol or Combat Knife to survive.
Primary Weapons
- Stalker Bolt Rifle
- Bolt Sniper Rifle
- Bolt Carbine
- Las Fusil
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
Melee Weapons
- Combat Knife
Heavy
The Heavy class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has access to armor and some of the biggest weapons in the game. These incredible primary weapons have large magazines or devastating damage allowing the Heavy to walk into battle without fear while buffing their allies too.
Primary Weapons
- Heavy Bolter
- Heavy Plasma Incinerator
- Multi Melta
Secondary Weapons
- Bolt Pistol
- Plasma Pistol
Melee Weapons
- N/A
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is now available on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.
