Being outmatched in Call of Duty can make someone feel hopeless, but there may be a light at the end of the Lost Tunnel. Warzone players have discovered that magic is the way to beat sweats.

For years, casual gamers have tried to find ways to compete with people who play games every waking minute of the day. To do that, they use all the items at their disposal. This frequently involves grabbing rocket launchers, cars, and other items in FPS games that can help level the playing field. Well, one Warzone player has taken things to another level, bringing magic to Battle Royale.

Posted on TikTok by FBCracked, the video shows a player entering a fight with an enemy. They start out by throwing several Shock Sticks at their opponent while yelling “Lightning Bolt!” over and over again. And as the frustration in the enemy’s voice grows, FBCracked finishes things off by tossing what they call a “Magic Missile,” which is really just a drone that explodes on impact. You can check out the video below:

The addition of the Harry Potter theme really makes the whole video. It takes a game that many take very seriously, including the unfortunate soul on the other end of the Lightning Bolts and Magic Missiles, and makes it look fun to people who would’ve otherwise never given it a second glance.

Of course, more likely than not, Harry Potter and Co. will never make their way into Warzone, and Hogwarts will probably never be a map in Multiplayer. However, this video proves that magic can be found anywhere, even in a sweaty Warzone lobby.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.