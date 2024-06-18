Weak Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 18, 2024
We checked for more codes.
Recommended Videos
The war between humans and demons wages on, and it’s up to you to choose your side and shift the tides in your faction’s favor. Weak Legacy features intense combat, challenging quests, and a vast world to explore. To make a name for yourself, you’ll need Weak Legacy codes!
All Weak Legacy Codes List
Active Weak Legacy Codes
- WINDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)
- WINDUPDATERESETRACE: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)
- NEWDEMONSLAYERSEASON50SPINS: Use for 50 Spins (New)
Expired Weak Legacy Codes
- SPEEDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
- SPEEDUPDATERESETRACE
- SPEEDUPDATE25SPINS
- PATCHUPDATERESETRACEORRESETBREATHING
- STRINGEVENT50SPINS
- STRINGUPDATERESETRACE
- STRINGUPDATERESETBREATHINGORARTFREERESETBREATHINGORART
- HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
- RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE
- 500KRESETBREATHINGORART
- HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE
- HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS
- LOVEUPDATE25SPINS
- LOVEUPDATERESETRACE
- INSECTUPDATERESETRACE
- 10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART
- INSECTUPDATE25SPINS
- 30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART
- SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART
- EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
- EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE
- EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS
- FREERESETBREATHINGORART
- 15KFAVORITES15SPINS
- SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
- SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE
- SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS
- 1MRESETRACE
- 1MRESETBREATHINGORART
- 500KRESETRACE
- 500KRESETBREATHINGORART
Related: Anime Defenders Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy
You’ll have no trouble redeeming Weak Legacy codes if you follow the instructions below:
- Launch Weak Legacy in Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard or tap the Menu button on your mobile device.
- Type in your code in the Enter Your Code text box. (see image)
- Press Enter on your keyboard or tap Return on your mobile device to redeem the code.
If you’re looking for more Roblox experiences based on Demon Slayer, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our +1 Blade Slayer Codes and Slayer Corps Codes articles and redeem more free rewards instantly!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy