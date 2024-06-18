Weak Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 18, 2024 We checked for more codes.

The war between humans and demons wages on, and it’s up to you to choose your side and shift the tides in your faction’s favor. Weak Legacy features intense combat, challenging quests, and a vast world to explore. To make a name for yourself, you’ll need Weak Legacy codes!

All Weak Legacy Codes List

Active Weak Legacy Codes

WINDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART : Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)

: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset WINDUPDATERESETRACE : Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)

: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset NEWDEMONSLAYERSEASON50SPINS: Use for 50 Spins (New)

Expired Weak Legacy Codes

SPEEDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

SPEEDUPDATERESETRACE

SPEEDUPDATE25SPINS

PATCHUPDATERESETRACEORRESETBREATHING

STRINGEVENT50SPINS

STRINGUPDATERESETRACE

STRINGUPDATERESETBREATHINGORARTFREERESETBREATHINGORART

HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE

500KRESETBREATHINGORART

HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE

HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS

LOVEUPDATE25SPINS

LOVEUPDATERESETRACE

INSECTUPDATERESETRACE

10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART

INSECTUPDATE25SPINS

30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART

SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART

EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE

EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS

FREERESETBREATHINGORART

15KFAVORITES15SPINS

SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE

SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS

1MRESETRACE

1MRESETBREATHINGORART

500KRESETRACE

500KRESETBREATHINGORART

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy

You’ll have no trouble redeeming Weak Legacy codes if you follow the instructions below:

Launch Weak Legacy in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard or tap the Menu button on your mobile device. Type in your code in the Enter Your Code text box. (see image) Press Enter on your keyboard or tap Return on your mobile device to redeem the code.

