Weak Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 18, 2024 08:47 am

Updated: June 18, 2024

The war between humans and demons wages on, and it’s up to you to choose your side and shift the tides in your faction’s favor. Weak Legacy features intense combat, challenging quests, and a vast world to explore. To make a name for yourself, you’ll need Weak Legacy codes!

All Weak Legacy Codes List

Active Weak Legacy Codes

  • WINDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)
  • WINDUPDATERESETRACE: Use for an Art of Breathing Reset (New)
  • NEWDEMONSLAYERSEASON50SPINS: Use for 50 Spins (New)

Expired Weak Legacy Codes

  • SPEEDUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
  • SPEEDUPDATERESETRACE
  • SPEEDUPDATE25SPINS
  • PATCHUPDATERESETRACEORRESETBREATHING
  • STRINGEVENT50SPINS
  • STRINGUPDATERESETRACE
  • STRINGUPDATERESETBREATHINGORARTFREERESETBREATHINGORART
  • HALLOWEENUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
  • RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE
  • 500KRESETBREATHINGORART
  • HALLOWEENUPDATERESETRACE
  • HALLOWEENEVENT50SPINS
  • LOVEUPDATE25SPINS
  • LOVEUPDATERESETRACE
  • INSECTUPDATERESETRACE
  • 10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART
  • INSECTUPDATE25SPINS
  • 30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART
  • SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART
  • EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
  • EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE
  • EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS
  • FREERESETBREATHINGORART
  • 15KFAVORITES15SPINS
  • SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
  • SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE
  • SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS
  • 1MRESETRACE
  • 1MRESETBREATHINGORART
  • 500KRESETRACE
  • 500KRESETBREATHINGORART

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy

You’ll have no trouble redeeming Weak Legacy codes if you follow the instructions below:

  1. Launch Weak Legacy in Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard or tap the Menu button on your mobile device.
  3. Type in your code in the Enter Your Code text box. (see image)
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard or tap Return on your mobile device to redeem the code.

If you’re looking for more Roblox experiences based on Demon Slayer, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our +1 Blade Slayer Codes and Slayer Corps Codes articles and redeem more free rewards instantly!

