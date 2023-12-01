NCIS has been on the air for so long that it’s hard to keep track of anyone who doesn’t show up every episode. But some recurring characters are more essential to the show than others – especially the ones playing family members to the main characters.

Delilah Fielding-McGee, wife of NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, is one of those. But what actress plays Delilah on NCIS, and where else has she appeared?

What Actress Plays Delilah on NCIS?

Actress Margo Harshman plays Delilah Fielding-McGee on NCIS and has appeared in a total of 16 episodes since she was first introduced in the Season 11 episode “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.” That sounds like a lot, but it’s only 16 episodes over 10 seasons, so fans have gotten to see Delilah only once or twice a season for the past decade.

Harshman has also appeared in episodes of Bones, CSI, and recently in How I Met Your Father, which makes her a recognizable face for fans of procedurals and sitcoms alike. Her most memorable roles are that of Tawny Dean, Louis’ best friend in Even Stevens all the way back in the year 2000, and Alex Jensen, Sheldon’s assistant in The Big Bang Theory, starting from 2012.

Unlike the character she plays on NCIS, Margo Harshman does not use a wheelchair.

Who Is Delilah Fielding-McGee?

Delilah Fielding-McGee is the wife of NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, one of the main characters on NCIS. We first met Delilah way before she and Timothy tied the knot and before the explosion that would leave her seriously injured – with a piece of shrapnel lodged into her spine. Delilah went on to recover, but the incident left her with a permanent spinal injury that requires her to use a wheelchair.

McGee and Delilah continued to date after that, with the two going on to tie the knot on-screen in the penultimate episode of Season 14, titled “Something Blue.” A year after that, Delilah gives birth to the couple’s twins, John and Morgan. Since then, we’ve seen Delilah sporadically, enough for us to remember that she exists and that McGee has a life and a family outside of his job, but almost not enough to truly get more invested in her – because that’s the NCIS way. All work, no play. Or at least mostly work, almost no play.

She works for the Department of Defense, specializing in web and information security.