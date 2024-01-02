Finding quality loot can be a challenge, especially when you drop at popular POIs on the map. Thankfully, Fortnite has a way to ensure you find a few good guns right after dropping out of the Battle Bus. So, what are Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 5?

What Are Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 5?

While they made their return in Chapter 5, Hot Spots have been a part of Fortnite since 2019. And just like in the old days, they’re essentially a way to boost a POI’s loot pool, with Loot Carriers appearing all over the area that contain Uncommon or better items.

There’s no way to know exactly which points on the map are going to become Hot Spots before loading into a game, but it’s easy to tell once you head into the pre-game lobby. Open the map and look for POIs that are highlighted with gold. There can be anywhere from one to three in any given match, but each location will be filled with quality weapons to start your Battle Royale game off.

How to Navigate a Hot Spot in Fortnite

Of course, you likely won’t be the only one who thought dropping at a Hot Spot would be a good idea, so you must stay on your toes. Look for spots within the POI that aren’t stacked with Loot Carriers, and just make your way through buildings until you find opportunities to shoot down a few drones and collect some quality items.

If you’re able to get a few Rare or better weapons, you should make quick work of any competition in the POI and be well on your way to another Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 5.

