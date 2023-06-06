What are ID Tags Used For in System Shock Remake

Playing the System Shock remake you’ll stumble across ID tags on the corpses of SHODAN’s victims. There are quite a few to be had, which absolutely screams “collectible quest.” So if you’re scratching your head unsure what ID tags are used for in the System Shock remake, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Should do With System Shock’s ID Tags

Okay, here we go with the big secret. I’m going to tell you exactly what to do with System Shock’s ID tags. What you do is… wait for it… vaporize them for scrap.

No, I’m not kidding. They’re absolutely useless in game and since they can’t be recycled directly you need to scrap them. There is no secret quest to collect up all the tags, unless it’s exceptionally well hidden.

It makes sense when you think about it. In some games you surrender ID tags, basically dog tags, to a commanding officer. The only person in charge in System Shock is SHODAN and she’s not likely to care.

So what’s the point of the ID tags? Well, while you or I might not care, they do serve a purpose outside the game. One of the original System Shock remake Kickstarter rewards was to have your name on a corpse. So, by putting these tags on otherwise anonymous dead bodies, Kickstarter backers are immortalized within the game. If you want to see which name is attached to which tag, hold Left Trigger of Left Alt while your cursor is over the tag.

If you wanted to know what ID tags are for in the System Shock remake, the answer is they’re a Kickstarter reward. But if you didn’t back the Kickstarter they’re only good for scrap. And if you’re looking for more help with the System Shock remake, check out our guides and other coverage.