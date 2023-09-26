What are Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’ve been delving around looking for treasure everywhere you can find it, often in a Sarcophagus in the crypts of Act 1, then there’s a chance that you’ve come across a Soul Coin. However, unless you’ve got Karlach with you, it’s highly unlikely you’ll have any real idea of what they are, and what they can be used for. Given that most players find Karlach after gaining a few coins, they can be an easy thing to miss.

Soul Coins are pretty much exactly what they sound like: Coins with souls in them. Because of the very literal hell that exists within Baldur’s Gate 3, devils and demons run rife, and souls can get trapped in all sorts of places. While the idea of using someone’s soul for any purpose might sound a bit off, you can actually use Soul Coins with Karlach to give her a bit of a power boost, and actually add fire to her attacks when she’s in a rage state or low on HP. Now that you know the answer to what are Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s how to get some.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield Are the Two Extremes of RPG Storytelling

How to Get Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3

Soul Coins can be found in a multitude of places throughout your journey through the sometimes harrowing, sometimes hilarious tale told in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can actually find a fair few shortly after starting the game too, which is always nice.

In Act 1, you can find three within the Dank Crypt, which is where you meet Withers. One can actually be found in his sarcophagus, one can be found in a sarcophagus off the main room next to him, and one can be found in a sarcophagus in the room that’s full of traps. You can also get one more from a Tiefling called Nadira, who you can save from a Bugbear Assassin above the gate at Emerald Grove.

In Act 2, if you take Karlach with you to Moonrise Tower, you can talk your way into getting three from Lann Tarv. Otherwise, if that character dies, you can simply loot the coins from their body.

Finally in Act 3, you can find two within the basement of Peartree’s Home in the Lower City, with them being inside a strongbox behind a door down there. You can also find one in Philgrave’s Mansion, which you’ll make your way into during the Mystic Carrion quest. If you’re impatient, you can do some lockpicking, but either way, the coin itself is in a big old pile of viscera on a table. The last bunch can be found in Raphael’s bedroom safe in the House of Hope. This is a pretty risky thing to try and do, but it’ll net you five Soul Coins if you’re successful.

If you’re looking for more on the game, find out how to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3.