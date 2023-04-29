What Are the Difficulty Setting Differences in Jedi: Survivor?

Taking on the Empire doesn’t sound like an easy task, and in Respawn Entertainment‘s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Jedi Cal Kestis certainly had his work cut out. But as a player, can you make Cal’s quest easier? Here is the answer to what the difficulty settings differences are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

A List of All Difficulty Settings in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Their Differences

Going from easiest to hardest there are five difficulty modes: Story Mode, Jedi Padawan, Jedi Knight, Jedi Master, and Jedi Grand Master.

Story Mode

Story mode is, as the name suggests, for people who want to enjoy the story with minimal combat challenge. Yes, Cal can die, but you’ll really have to work at it.

In this mode, it’s virtually impossible to fail to parry, you take next to no damage, and enemies have very low aggression.

Jedi Padawan

This is Survivor’s easy level. Parries are still easy to perform, but you take a little more damage and enemies are a bit more aggressive.

Jedi Knight

This is effectively “normal” difficulty. Parry timing, incoming damage, and enemy aggression are exactly half of maximum.

Jedi Master

This is Survivor’s hard difficulty. Enemies are very aggressive, you take much more damage, and parrying is tougher.

Jedi Grand Master

For the ultimate challenge, enemies have maximum aggression, you take maximum damage, and while you can still parry, your timing will need to be nearly perfect.

So What Difficulty Setting Should You Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor On?

We’d recommend Jedi Knight for most players, since it’s essentially medium difficulty. Though if you’re the kind of person who relishes Dark Souls games kicking your bottom, Jedi Master might be more your speed. Even with a low chance of parrying, you can still block, but it’ll be harder to pull off those cool counter-moves.

On the subject of the difficulty setting differences in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, that’s what you need to know.