What Are the Exoprimal PC Requirements?

Exoprimal, Capcom’s co-op action game, sees you battling and, in some cases, controlling prehistoric beasts. You do get to strap yourself into a mini mech-suit, so you should live longer than the average Jurassic Park lawyer. But will you need a beast of a machine to play the game? If you’re considering taking on the dinos, here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Exoprimal.
Exoprimal Minimum & Recommended PC System Requirements
Exoprimal is available on last-gen consoles, which you might expect to mean it can run on a mid-range PC. It might not be as pretty as on a PlayStation 5, but you’ll still be able to kick dinosaur bottom.
However, the sticking point may be the video memory the game requires. Your graphics card needs 4 GB of video memory, which not everyone will have. The PC I’m writing this on is about four years old, and it’s got an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB, which just falls short.
If you want to know for sure whether your machine can run Exoprimal, you need to cast your eyes over these minimum and recommended requirements.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Those specs should let you run the game at 1080p at 30 FPS, with drops during “graphics-intensive scenes.”
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
These specs will let you run the game at 1080p at 60 FPS, again with potential drops during graphics-intensive scenes. And with this being a multiplayer game you’ll need a reasonable broadband internet connection.
That is everything you need to know about minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Exoprimal.