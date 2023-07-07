What Are the Exoprimal PC Requirements?

Exoprimal, Capcom’s co-op action game, sees you battling and, in some cases, controlling prehistoric beasts. You do get to strap yourself into a mini mech-suit, so you should live longer than the average Jurassic Park lawyer. But will you need a beast of a machine to play the game? If you’re considering taking on the dinos, here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Exoprimal.

Exoprimal Minimum & Recommended PC System Requirements

Exoprimal is available on last-gen consoles, which you might expect to mean it can run on a mid-range PC. It might not be as pretty as on a PlayStation 5, but you’ll still be able to kick dinosaur bottom.

However, the sticking point may be the video memory the game requires. Your graphics card needs 4 GB of video memory, which not everyone will have. The PC I’m writing this on is about four years old, and it’s got an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB, which just falls short.

If you want to know for sure whether your machine can run Exoprimal, you need to cast your eyes over these minimum and recommended requirements.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64 bit)

Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Those specs should let you run the game at 1080p at 30 FPS, with drops during “graphics-intensive scenes.”

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11

Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

These specs will let you run the game at 1080p at 60 FPS, again with potential drops during graphics-intensive scenes. And with this being a multiplayer game you’ll need a reasonable broadband internet connection.

That is everything you need to know about minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Exoprimal.