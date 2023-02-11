Atomic Heart sends you to an alternate 1950s Soviet Russia where the discovery of a new technology has led to the creation of more robots than you can shake a stun baton at — it’s all very high-tech. But is your PC high-tech enough to run it? We will share all of the PC requirements for Atomic Heart, from low system settings all the way to ultra graphics.

From Minimum to Ultra, Here Are the Atomic Heart PC System Requirements

One of the snags with PC gaming is that, the older your PC gets, the more attention you have to pay to games’ minimum and recommended requirements. The more recent a game is, the prettier it tends to be — but correspondingly, the more power it needs.

The good news is that the specs required to run Atomic Heart at up to 30 FPS are low, certainly compared to, say, Returnal. You will also need at least Windows 10 64-bit to run it, though Windows 11 64-bit will work as well. Here, then are the PC hardware requirements for Atomic Heart.

Minimum Requirements (Low Graphics Settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 8GB (12 GB recommended)

8GB (12 GB recommended) Processor: Intel Core 15-2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core 15-2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 Storage: 90GB HDD

Those specs will get the game running at up to 30FPS, with low graphics settings, at 1080p resolution. If you want Atomic Heart running at low graphics settings at 60FPS you’ll need at least a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card and an Intel Core 15-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

However, there is a catch. As explained by developer Mundfish, you’ll only get it running with 8GB of memory if you disable the shaders optimization option in the settings menu. However, that might lead to stuttering — to get it running without stutters you’ll need 12GB of memory.

Medium Graphics Settings (60 FPS)

If you want the game to look a little prettier, here are the specs you’ll need to get the game running at 60FPS on medium graphics settings.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 16GB

16GB Processor: Intel Core 15-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core 15-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5600 XT

GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 90GB SSD

High Graphics Settings (60 FPS)

For higher graphics settings, you’ll need a little more power still, though none of these modes require any more than 16GB of memory.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 16GB

16GB Processor: Intel Core 15-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core 15-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra Graphics Settings (60 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 16GB

16GB Processor: Intel Core 17-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core 17-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 2070S or Radeon RX 6700 XT

GeForce RTX 2070S or Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra Graphics Settings (60 FPS/4K)

Finally, if you want to run the game in 4K (all the previous specs are for running the game in 1080p), you’ll need a PC with this kind of power.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 16GB

16GB Processor: Intel Core 15-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core 15-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage: 90GB SSD

Could you run Atomic Heart with less than the suggested minimum spec? Possibly, but there’s no guarantee it’d run at a playable level and we wouldn’t suggest you take the risk. Given what Mundfish said about 8GB of memory introducing a stuttering issue, we don’t want to guess what other issues running at a lower spec might throw up. On the flip side, Mundfish has also stated that PCs that match the Ultra requirements should run the game at over 60FPS, with major battles bringing the frame rate down towards 60 FPS.

Now you know the many PC requirements for Atomic Heart according to how much horsepower your system has.