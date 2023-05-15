Layers of Fear Launches in June, PC Requirements Revealed

Developers Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have set a June 15, 2023 release date for Layers of Fear 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and a demo is available to play on Steam between May 15 and May 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. This game is a remake of the first two Layers of Fear games and their DLC, while also adding a new story about “The Writer,” which will bring together the plot of the whole series. Layers of Fear 2023 is built in Unreal Engine 5 with ray tracing, HDR, and 4K support, so Bloober has also revealed what the minimum and recommended PC system requirements are — check out the specs below.

Layers of Fear 2023 PC System Requirements – Minimum, Recommended, and Recommended for Ray Tracing & 4K

In all cases, Windows 10 is the recommended operating system, with DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.

Minimum Requirements (for 1080p / 30 FPS and “Low” Quality)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 3 GB / AMD RX 580 4 GB

Storage: HDD/SSD – 20 GB

Recommended Requirements (for 1080p / 60 FPS and “High” Quality)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8 GB

Storage: SSD – 20 GB

Recommended Requirements for Ray Tracing (for 1080p / 60 FPS and “High RT” Quality)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 8 GB / AMD RX 6800-XT

Storage: SSD M.2 – 20 GB

Recommended Requirements for Ray Tracing 4K (for 2160p / 60 FPS and “High RT” Quality)

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Nvidia RTX 3080Ti 12 GB

Storage: SSD M.2 – 20 GB

In late April, Bloober had released a video to demonstrate what Layers of Fear will look like on PS5 running in UE5, and it looks pretty nice, as one would expect.

And now that you know what the PC system requirements are, you should know what it takes to make Layers of Fear 2023 look like that (or better) on your PC too, upon its release date in June.