Diablo 4’s open beta takes place this March, which developer Blizzard is no doubt hoping will persuade you to pre-order the full game. But are there any benefits to doing that? Just what are the pre-order bonuses for Diablo 4?

The Biggest Reason to Pre-Order is to Get Early Access to Diablo 4’s Beta, but There are Other Bonuses Too

The good news is that anyone who pre-orders gets early access to the game’s beta. The full game arrives this June 6th, but there are two open betas. One runs from March 17th – 19th, which is for those who pre-order, and the second is for everyone, running from March 24th – 26th. So everyone who pre-orders can spend twice as much time with the beta.

On top of that, pre-ordering will net you the Light Bearer Mount, for use within Diablo 4. But there’s also more content on offer, depending upon which version you go for.

Lets run through the various digital and physical versions of Diablo 4, with their respective confirmed content. The game is set to arrive on PC, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Standard Edition (PlayStation/Xbox/PC) – $69.99

The Xbox and PlayStation versions are available physically and digitally, the PC version is just available digitally, from Blizzard. Aside from the game you’ll get:

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Deluxe Digital Edition (PlayStation/Xbox/PC) – $89.99

Available online from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store and Blizzard’s online store, you get:

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Up to 4 days Early Access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo 4

Ultimate Digital Edition (PlayStation/Xbox/PC) – $99.99

Available online from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store and Blizzard’s online store, and priced at $10 more than the Deluxe, it includes:

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Up to 4 days Early Access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo 4 (includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic)

So in the latter case you’re paying $10 extra for that accelerated season battle pass unlock.

Those are all the versions that include the game. You can, however, purchase a physical Diablo 4 collector’s box that doesn’t contain the game. No, really. We suppose it saves Blizzard the hassle of manufacturing/packaging different versions.

The version, the Diablo 4 Limited Collector’s Box costs $96.66 (we see what you did there, Blizzard) and is available from Blizzard’s gear store. It may not have the game but you do get these physical items:

Candle of Creation (an electric candle)

Occult Mousepad

Cloth Map of Sanctuary

Pin of the Horadrim

Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition Art Book

Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) – 18.54″ x 10.79″

So, if you pre-order you’ll get Early Open Beta access and the Light Bearer Mount. Aside from that, it depends on which edition you buy.

And that’s all of the pre-order bonuses for Diablo 4.